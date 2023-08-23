Wednesday, August 23, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

ASEAN Seeks to Align Sustainable Finance Classification System with EU

Jayanty Nada Shofa
August 23, 2023 | 1:00 pm
SHARE
Fiscal Policy Agency head Febrio Kacaribu speaks to reporters on the sidelines the Energy Transition Mechanism: ASEAN Country Updates seminar in Jakarta on August 23, 2023. The seminar is a side event to the ASEAN Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting. (JG Photo/Jayanty Nada Shofa)
Fiscal Policy Agency head Febrio Kacaribu speaks to reporters on the sidelines the Energy Transition Mechanism: ASEAN Country Updates seminar in Jakarta on August 23, 2023. The seminar is a side event to the ASEAN Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting. (JG Photo/Jayanty Nada Shofa)

Jakarta. ASEAN is seeking to align its sustainable finance taxonomy with the European Union, according to the Southeast Asian bloc’s chair Indonesia.

The 10-member grouping earlier this year under Indonesia’s chairmanship upgraded its ASEAN Taxonomy. This is a document aimed to classify economic activities as sustainable or not. The taxonomy serves as a guide for investors to make sure what they are investing in aligns with climate objectives. The ASEAN Taxonomy Version 2 introduces technical screening criteria for coal phase-outs.

“The next challenge is on how to build the interoperability of the ASEAN Taxonomy with others such as the EU Taxonomy,” Indonesia’s Fiscal Policy Agency head Febrio Kacaribu said in Jakarta on Wednesday.

“To mobilize private investment, there is a need to establish a framework approach to identify and label transition activities. This is to ensure that the private sector’s participation would not be seen as ‘greenwashing’. … ASEAN Taxonomy Version 2 is an example of how to enable an orderly transition and foster sustainable finance,” Febrio said.

Advertisement

The revised ASEAN Taxonomy adopts a traffic-light system: green, amber, and red. 

A coal phase-out project may be classified as a “green” activity if it aligns with the 1.5 degrees climate threshold outcome. It, however, must be consistent with the International Energy Agency's net zero emissions pathway for the power sector to reach net zero by 2050. It has to meet specific conditions, among others, a coal phase-out by 2040. 

“Amber tier 2” are less ambitious than green activities. It indicates a project that aligns with the 1.5 degrees outcome for coal phase-out that is derived from regional or country-specific pathways that are consistent with science-based pathways. Some conditions for an “amber tier 2” activity include a coal phase-out by 2050.

Similarly, the EU Taxonomy allows companies to share a common definition of economic activities that can be considered environmentally sustainable. The EU officially adopted its taxonomy in July 2020.

According to Febrio, ASEAN to this day has not made any formal dialogues with the EU–particularly in bilateral settings– to discuss the possibility of interoperating the two taxonomies. ASEAN is eyeing the EU as the European bloc had already launched the taxonomy earlier.

“And I would say the ASEAN Taxonomy is the first of its kind to come from developing economies,” Febrio claimed.

He added that the ASEAN Taxonomy Version 2 gained positive responses during the G7 Summit in Japan earlier this year. The G7 encompasses Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK, and the US. The EU is a "non-enumerated member" of the G7.

Read More: ASEAN+3 Projected to Witness 4.6 Pct Growth in 2023

Tags:
#Asean
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

ASEAN Seeks to Align Sustainable Finance Classification System with EU
News 2 hours ago

ASEAN Seeks to Align Sustainable Finance Classification System with EU

 The ASEAN Taxonomy Version 2 introduces a technical screening criteria for coal phase-outs.
ASEAN+3 Projected to Witness 4.6 Pct Growth in 2023
Business 8 hours ago

ASEAN+3 Projected to Witness 4.6 Pct Growth in 2023

 ASEAN+3 puts together the 10 Southeast Asian bloc's member states, Japan, Korea, China, Hong Kong.
With China’s Economy Struggling and Russia at War, Will Indonesia Join BRICS?
News 9 hours ago

With China’s Economy Struggling and Russia at War, Will Indonesia Join BRICS?

 Indonesia reportedly wants to join BRICS along with more than 20 other countries.
Kamala Harris to Attend US-ASEAN Summit in Jakarta
News 12 hours ago

Kamala Harris to Attend US-ASEAN Summit in Jakarta

 This is the vice president’s third trip to Southeast Asia in the past two years.
Indonesia Buys 24 F-15EX Fighter Jets from Boeing 
News 18 hours ago

Indonesia Buys 24 F-15EX Fighter Jets from Boeing 

 The F-15EX is the most advanced version of the F-15 ever built, with digital fly-by-wire flight control and a new electronic warfare system.
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

Bali Imposes $10 Fee on Foreign Tourists
1
Bali Imposes $10 Fee on Foreign Tourists
2
China to Import More Indonesian Palm Oil in 2024: Gapki
3
Jakarta Police Uncover Arms Trade Syndicate
4
With China’s Economy Struggling and Russia at War, Will Indonesia Join BRICS?
5
Indonesia Buys 24 F-15EX Fighter Jets from Boeing 
Opini Title
Empowering ASEAN MSMEs to Embrace Circular Economy
Empowering ASEAN MSMEs to Embrace Circular Economy
ASEAN Between the US and China
ASEAN Between the US and China
Inclusive ASEAN: Women, Young, and People with Disabilities
Inclusive ASEAN: Women, Young, and People with Disabilities
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED