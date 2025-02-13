Court Rejects Hasto Kristiyanto’s Petition, Upholds His Graft Suspect Status

Muhammad Aulia Rahman
February 13, 2025 | 7:11 pm
SHARE
Hasto Kristiyanto, the secretary-general of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), sits at the lounge of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) headquarters in Jakarta, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025. (Joanito De Saojoao)
Hasto Kristiyanto, the secretary-general of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), sits at the lounge of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) headquarters in Jakarta, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025. (Joanito De Saojoao)

Jakarta. A Jakarta judge on Thursday rejected a pre-trial petition filed by Hasto Kristiyanto, the secretary-general of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), who sought to challenge his designation as a graft suspect by the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK).

Hasto is accused of bribing a senior election official to help fellow PDI-P executive Harun Masiku secure a parliamentary seat. Harun, also a suspect in the case, has been on the run since 2020.

Judge Djuyamto of the South Jakarta District Court dismissed Hasto’s legal motion, citing incomplete documents and flawed legal arguments.

"Accordingly, the petition is rejected in its entirety," the judge ruled.

Advertisement

KPK Welcomes Court Ruling
The ruling was welcomed by KPK Chairman Setyo Budiyanto, who vowed to expedite legal proceedings against Hasto.

"This decision confirms that our handling of the graft case follows existing regulations," Setyo said.

However, he declined to specify when Hasto would be summoned for further questioning, saying that the decision would be left to investigators.

Political Tensions Surrounding the Case
Hasto has denied the allegations, while PDI-P’s legal team claims the case is politically motivated, pointing to Hasto’s outspoken criticism of the new government and former President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo.

Hasto has been a vocal critic of Jokowi, particularly for his lack of support for PDI-P’s presidential candidate, Ganjar Pranowo, in last year’s election. He also condemned a controversial Constitutional Court ruling that allowed Jokowi’s son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, to run as vice president alongside Prabowo Subianto, who ultimately won the election.

In a dramatic political shake-up before Hasto’s indictment, PDI-P expelled Jokowi, his son-in-law Bobby Nasution, and Gibran from the party, fueling speculation about internal party rifts and political retaliation.

Despite these allegations, the KPK insists that its case against Hasto and Harun is purely legal and backed by strong evidence.

Former election official Wahyu Setiawan, who was convicted of accepting bribes from the two PDI-P politicians, has already served his prison sentence for his role in the scandal.

Tags:
#Corruption #Legal Cases
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Prabowo Subianto Reappointed as Gerindra Chairman
News 1 hours ago

Prabowo Subianto Reappointed as Gerindra Chairman

 Prabowo has led Gerindra since September 2014, following the passing of his predecessor, Suhardi.
Court Rejects Hasto Kristiyanto’s Petition, Upholds His Graft Suspect Status
News 2 hours ago

Court Rejects Hasto Kristiyanto’s Petition, Upholds His Graft Suspect Status

 Judge Djuyamto of the South Jakarta District Court dismissed Hasto’s legal motion, citing incomplete documents and flawed legal arguments.
157 Indonesians Face Death Penalty Overseas
News 3 hours ago

157 Indonesians Face Death Penalty Overseas

 About 111 of the 157 Indonesians on death row abroad are convicted of drug offenses.
Manpower Ministry Calls on Police to Crack Down on Factory Raids and Vandalism
Business 3 hours ago

Manpower Ministry Calls on Police to Crack Down on Factory Raids and Vandalism

 There have been multiple reports of labor unions and other groups storming factories and forcing on-duty workers to join strikes.
3,870 Participants Handwrite Bible in 1 Hour and 30 Seconds
Special Updates 5 hours ago

3,870 Participants Handwrite Bible in 1 Hour and 30 Seconds

 Thousands of Christians in Papua recently set a world record for the largest number of people handwriting the entire Bible
News Index

Most Popular

Turkish Defense Firm Baykar Inks Deal to Build Drone Factory in Indonesia
1
Turkish Defense Firm Baykar Inks Deal to Build Drone Factory in Indonesia
2
Indonesia’s Plan to Stop Rice Import Won’t Last Long, Vietnam Says
3
Bali Flights Disrupted as Bad Weather Hits Ngurah Rai Airport
4
Coal Exporters Brace for New Pricing Rule as Indonesia Moves to Enforce HBA
5
Prabowo Welcomes Erdoğan at Jakarta Airport
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED