Monday, September 4, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

Indonesia Urges ASEAN to Enhance Trans-Border Cooperation against Drug Trafficking

Jayanty Nada Shofa
September 4, 2023 | 2:37 pm
SHARE
The foreign ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) pose for a photo with Indonesian Chief Security Minister Mohammad Mahfud, sixth left, in Jakarta, Monday, Sept. 4, 2023. (Antara photo)
The foreign ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) pose for a photo with Indonesian Chief Security Minister Mohammad Mahfud, sixth left, in Jakarta, Monday, Sept. 4, 2023. (Antara photo)

Jakarta. ASEAN chair Indonesia is nudging the Southeast Asian bloc into enhancing cross-border cooperation amidst rising transnational organized crimes including drug trafficking in the region.

Chief Security Affairs Minister Mahfud MD on Monday told the ASEAN member states to work together on strengthening border management in a bid to stop the spread of the illegal substance.

ASEAN leaders not long ago agreed to address gaps in the legal framework and systems, including on border management, in a declaration that focuses on combatting human trafficking. According to Mahfud, such efforts should not only be limited to human trafficking.

“We need to ensure the prevention, prosecution of perpetrators, and victims’ protection. This applies not only to the trafficking in persons but also to the increasing threat of other transnational organized crimes,” Mahfud said at the ASEAN Political-Security Community (APSC) Council Meeting in Jakarta on Monday.

Advertisement

“Money laundering, illicit drugs, and terrorism can only be addressed by stronger cross-border cooperation. Let us work together in enhancing regional cooperation on cross-border management, cross-border legal assistance, and exchange of information,” Mahfud said.

The rest of the APSC meeting took place behind closed doors.  

However, a recent United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) report revealed that Southeast Asian countries collectively seized 137.8 tons of methamphetamine throughout 2022. Three lower Mekong countries, namely Laos, Myanmar, and Thailand, alone seized 112.5 tons last year.  The report also suggested changes in trafficking patterns in Myanmar. These changes even had regional implications in the past year, particularly in the Mekong sub-region.

“Traffickers working along Thai borders in the Golden Triangle rerouted significant crystal methamphetamine supply through central Myanmar over the later part of 2022 to avoid Chinese and Thai interdiction efforts, increasing maritime shipments out of the Irrawaddy Delta, and Mon, Tanintharyi and Rakhine states,” UNODC regional representative Jeremy Douglas wrote in the report.

The Golden Triangle includes parts of Thailand, Myanmar, and Laos. The region is notorious for methamphetamine production.

Tags:
#Asean
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

Kadin Chairman Appointed as Campaign Manager for Ganjar Pranowo
News 33 minutes ago

Kadin Chairman Appointed as Campaign Manager for Ganjar Pranowo

 The team will hold regular meetings every Wednesday to discuss progress and campaign strategy for Ganjar.
Serbia, Panama, Kuwait Ink ASEAN's Amity Pact
News 2 hours ago

Serbia, Panama, Kuwait Ink ASEAN's Amity Pact

 There are now 54 countries that have acceded to ASEAN’s Treaty of Amity and Cooperation (TAC).
Agus Pledges to Move Forward after Losing Vice Presidential Nomination
News 4 hours ago

Agus Pledges to Move Forward after Losing Vice Presidential Nomination

 The Democratic Party currently has two political alliances to consider -- one that supports Ganjar and one that backs Prabowo for 2024.
Indonesia Urges ASEAN to Enhance Trans-Border Cooperation against Drug Trafficking
News 6 hours ago

Indonesia Urges ASEAN to Enhance Trans-Border Cooperation against Drug Trafficking

 ASEAN chair Indonesia is nudging the Southeast Asian bloc into enhancing cross-border cooperation.
ASEAN Leaders Besieged by Thorny Issues as They Hold Summit without Biden
News 7 hours ago

ASEAN Leaders Besieged by Thorny Issues as They Hold Summit without Biden

 New flare-ups in the disputed South China Sea and the longstanding United States-China rivalry overshadow the current summit.
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

W. Australia Offers to Make Indonesia’s EV Battery Dream Come True ​​​​​​​
1
W. Australia Offers to Make Indonesia’s EV Battery Dream Come True ​​​​​​​
2
Jubilant Muhaimin Officially Declared as Running Mate for Anies
3
‘Familiar Situation’: Agus and Democratic Party Left Out by Coalition Partners
4
Ganjar Bids Farewell as Governor to Focus on Presidential Race
5
Not Election: Malaysian Investors Care More About Feasibility Study
Opini Title
Unlocking Indonesia’s Digital Economy Potential with AI and Digital Skilling
Unlocking Indonesia’s Digital Economy Potential with AI and Digital Skilling
Improving Health and Reducing Health Risks Requires Ideal Body Composition, Not Just Weight
Improving Health and Reducing Health Risks Requires Ideal Body Composition, Not Just Weight
A Journey Towards Indonesia’s Higher Economic Growth
A Journey Towards Indonesia’s Higher Economic Growth
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED