Jokowi Cites Javanese Saying to Warn ASEAN Against Zero-Sum Game Approach

Jayanty Nada Shofa
July 14, 2023 | 11:13 am
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo gives a courtesy call at the ASEAN Ministerial Meeting/Post-Ministerial Conference in Jakarta on July 14, 2023. (Antara Photo/Hafidz Mubarak)
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo gives a courtesy call at the ASEAN Ministerial Meeting/Post-Ministerial Conference in Jakarta on July 14, 2023. (Antara Photo/Hafidz Mubarak)

Jakarta. President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo on Friday ended his speech at an ASEAN ministerial-level meeting with a Javanese proverb “menang tanpo ngasorake”, which means one should win without having to belittle others.

Foreign ministers of ASEAN countries and their external partners all sat together in Jakarta on Friday morning for a courtesy call with Jokowi. Top diplomats of rivaling countries, namely US’ Antony Blinken and China’s Wang Yi who had just had a bilateral meeting on Thursday, were present at the meeting with Jokowi.

“There is a proverb in Indonesia that goes ‘menang tanpo ngasorake’. It means we can be winners without belittling others. Without defeating others,” Jokowi told the attending foreign ministers who were all dressed in the classic Indonesian batik.

“So I ask [everyone here] to be a distinguished winner. Menang tanpa ngasorake,” Jokowi said.

According to Jokowi, ASEAN is home to a productive-age population and abundant natural resources, making it high potential to become an epicentrum of growth. He added: “We are ASEAN countries. Developing countries that need care, wisdom, and support from all advanced economies so [they would] leave the zero-sum approach and embrace a mutually beneficial approach.” 

Indonesia is at the helm of ASEAN this year amidst the US-China tension. Throughout the course of its chairmanship, Indonesia has continuously called for ASEAN to not be a proxy for any party.

“ASEAN must not be an area of competition. It shall not become a proxy to any country, and we must respect international laws. So we truly hope for cooperation and support from ASEAN’s partners,” Jokowi said.

