PDI-P Claims Corruption Charges Against Hasto Kristiyanto Are Politically Motivated

Jakarta. The Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) alleged on Tuesday that political motives were behind the Corruption Eradication Commission's (KPK) decision to name its secretary-general, Hasto Kristiyanto, as a corruption suspect.

According to PDI-P central committee member Ronny Talapessy, the investigation into Hasto began shortly after he openly criticized a Constitutional Court ruling that enabled Gibran Rakabuming Raka, the son of former President Joko Widodo, to run for vice president in October last year.

“We allege the corruption charge is a form of terror against the PDI-P secretary-general,” Ronny said. “This whole event has been strongly influenced by attempts to politicize the legal system to target a political opponent.”

Allegations Against Hasto

Earlier on Tuesday, the KPK announced that Hasto is suspected of bribing General Election Commission (KPU) Commissioner Wahyu Setiawan to secure a parliamentary seat for fellow PDI-P executive and graft fugitive Harun Masiku.

KPK Chairman Setyo Budiyanto explained the bribery scheme, saying that Hasto and Harun allegedly paid the senior election official 57,350 Singaporean dollars ($42,140) to manipulate the allocation of a vacant House of Representatives seat.

Setyo said that part of the bribery funds could be traced back to Hasto.

The bribery was intended to ensure Harun, who ranked third in the 2019 elections in his electoral district, would be certified as a lawmaker, bypassing the rightful candidate who ranked second.

PDI-P’s Defense and Criticism of KPK

Ronny dismissed the charges, arguing that there was no concrete evidence implicating Hasto in the case since the election official was tried and convicted of corruption in 2020.

He also accused unnamed parties of orchestrating a smear campaign against Hasto, citing rallies outside the KPK building and social media campaigns calling for Harun Masiku’s arrest.

“There are indications that the KPK has been weaponized to prosecute a political opponent,” Ronny said. “The leak of the investigation document before Hasto himself was notified is another clear indication. The warrant is a state document that must be kept confidential until it’s served to the individual being investigated.”

Hasto has also been charged with obstructing justice by allegedly instructing Harun to flee and evade legal proceedings.

“Hasto Kristiyanto told Harun Masiku to submerge his cellphone in water and run away immediately,” Setyo said, citing evidence gathered during the investigation.

In response, Ronny described the obstruction of justice charge as “only a formality,” adding, “In our opinion, the true reason behind these charges is political motive.”

Harun fled Indonesia in January 2020, just as the KPK began its investigation. Reports suggest he may be hiding abroad, and his prolonged absence has sparked criticism of both the government and the KPK’s ability to apprehend high-profile suspects.

The KPK chairman categorically denied any political motive behind the charges, saying, “We are purely enforcing the law.”

Setyo, who took office earlier this month, stressed that the investigation into Hasto is a continuation of work initiated by the KPK leadership before him.

“We are only following up on evidence and processes that have been in motion since the previous administration,” he said.

