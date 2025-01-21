Puan Maharani: DPR to Discuss US Proposal to Evacuate Palestinians to Indonesia

Yustinus Paat
January 21, 2025 | 2:29 pm
Palestinians celebrate the announcement of a ceasefire deal between Hamas and Israel in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza Strip, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)
Palestinians celebrate the announcement of a ceasefire deal between Hamas and Israel in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza Strip, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)

Jakarta. House of Representatives (DPR) Speaker Puan Maharani announced that the parliament will assess and discuss the US government's plan to relocate and evacuate 2 million Palestinian civilians from Gaza to Indonesia.

“We may discuss this in Commission I and hear the government’s stance on the issue,” Puan said at the DPR building in Senayan, Jakarta, on Tuesday.

She said that Indonesia’s official position firmly supports Palestinian independence. “Indonesia’s stance remains steadfast in supporting the Palestinian government,” she added.

Indonesia has strongly opposed any attempt to displace Gaza residents, calling the idea "unacceptable" following US President Donald Trump’s plan to relocate some Gazans to Indonesia. Trump's Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, recently proposed the temporary relocation of 2 million Gazans during the post-war reconstruction process, with Indonesia identified as one of the potential host countries.

The Foreign Affairs Ministry denied any knowledge of such plans on Monday and reiterated its position the following day.

“Indonesia’s stance remains unequivocal: any attempts to displace or remove Gaza’s residents are entirely unacceptable,” the ministry said on Tuesday.

The statement further noted, “Such efforts to depopulate Gaza would only serve to perpetuate the illegal Israeli occupation of Palestinian territory and align with broader strategies aimed at expelling Palestinians from Gaza.”

Indonesia clarified that it had not received any official communication regarding the proposed relocation and would refrain from speculating on matters without concrete information.

#Human Rights
