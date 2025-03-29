Thousands of Nagan Raya Residents in Aceh Celebrate Eid al-Fitr Today

Antara
March 29, 2025 | 5:09 pm
Thousands of followers of the Syattariyah Sufi order perform the Eid al-Fitr 1446 Hijri prayers at the Abu Habib Muda Seunagan Grand Mosque complex in Peuleukung Village, Nagan Raya Regency, Aceh, on Saturday, March 29, 2025. (Antara Photo/Teuku Dedi Iskandar)
Thousands of followers of the Syattariyah Sufi order perform the Eid al-Fitr 1446 Hijri prayers at the Abu Habib Muda Seunagan Grand Mosque complex in Peuleukung Village, Nagan Raya Regency, Aceh, on Saturday, March 29, 2025. (Antara Photo/Teuku Dedi Iskandar)

Jakarta. Thousands of followers of the Syattariyah Sufi order in Nagan Raya, Aceh, celebrated Eid al-Fitr 1446 Hijri on Saturday. They performed the Eid prayers in congregation at the Abu Habib Muda Seunagan Grand Mosque complex in Peuleukung Village, East Seunagan District.

“The Eid prayers today were performed after we completed the fasting of Ramadan for a full month,” said Teuku Raja Keumangan, the Regent of Nagan Raya, as reported by Antara.

Teuku Raja Keumangan explained that the Syattariyah order in Nagan Raya determines the start of Ramadan, Eid al-Fitr, and Eid al-Adha using a different method from what is commonly used by Muslims worldwide.

This method has been used since the time of Abu Habib Muda Seunagan, the charismatic scholar who introduced the Syattariyah order in Nagan Raya and its surroundings.

The Syattariyah order now has thousands of followers in Nagan Raya and has been practiced for over 200 years.

In addition to Nagan Raya, followers of the Abu Habib Muda Seunagan Syattariyah order in other areas of Aceh also celebrated Eid al-Fitr 1446 Hijri today.

Teuku Raja Keumangan said that although the Eid al-Fitr celebration by the Syattariyah followers often differs from the majority of other Muslims in Aceh, it has never been an issue within the community.

He called on the Syattariyah followers who have already celebrated Eid today to respect those who are still observing Ramadan fasting, in order to maintain unity and harmony among the people of Aceh.

