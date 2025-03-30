Two Killed After Hyundai EV Crashes Into Parked Truck in West Jakarta

Taufik Hidayat
March 30, 2025 | 3:48 am
The wreckage of a Hyundai electric car is seen after colliding with a truck carrying logs along the West Jakarta toll road, Saturday, March 29, 2025. (Videography/Taufik Hudayat)
The wreckage of a Hyundai electric car is seen after colliding with a truck carrying logs along the West Jakarta toll road, Saturday, March 29, 2025. (Videography/Taufik Hudayat)

Jakarta. Two people were killed on Saturday evening when a Hyundai electric vehicle crashed into a truck loaded with logs that was parked along the West Jakarta toll road.

According to witnesses, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 struck the stationary truck on the roadside, killing both drivers instantly.

Volunteers at the scene were seen retrieving the truck driver’s body from beneath the vehicle before transferring it to an ambulance. Witnesses said the driver, whose identity has not yet been confirmed, had been repairing the truck following an engine issue when the crash occurred. His assistant sustained injuries in the collision.

Another body was discovered inside the wreckage of the Hyundai and is believed to be that of the EV’s driver.

As of now, Jakarta Police have not released an official statement regarding the incident.

#Accident
