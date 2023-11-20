Monday, November 20, 2023
BNI Announces Promos to Welcome Festive Season

November 20, 2023 | 7:43 am
(Photo Courtesy of BNI)
(Photo Courtesy of BNI)

Jakarta. State-owned bank BNI recently announced that it was offering tons of promos to welcome the festive season.

Promos include a Rp 50,000 reward for BNI credit card holders who open an account. The cash reward will be sent to their accounts. Customers can open a bank account in BNI’s offline branches or online. Go to bit.ly/tabungancukupselfie to open a BNI account digitally.

According to a press release, BNI credit and debit cardholders can also get a 50 percent discount at Gyu-Kaku Kamja. Other promos for BNI credit card holders include a Rp 150,000 discount at Depo Bangunan, as well as a cashback of up to Rp 500,000 for purchases of Garuda Indonesia tickets to Manado.

“The year-end festive season is a special moment. We wish to be proactive in coming up with great programs. Hopefully, we [BNI] can enliven the festive mood,” Putrama Waju Setyawan, the director for retail banking at BNI, was quoted as saying in a recent press statement.

According to Putrama, transactions are expected to rise as we get closer to the end of the year. BNI has also prepared for this trend by preparing its IT capacity and capabilities. Putrama said BNI would make sure that its systems could help customers make transactions easily, securely, and comfortably.

“We would like to make sure that we are giving our best to welcome the festive season,” Putrama said.

Visit www.bni.co.id/id-id/beranda/promo-acara/promo-perbankan to check out more BNI promos.

