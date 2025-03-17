PTPP Makes It to Fortune Southeast Asia 500 List

Jakarta. State-run construction firm PTPP made it to Fortune Southeast Asia 500 list.

This list comprises the region's largest companies by revenue. PTPP recorded $1,251 million (around Rp 19.81 trillion), up 7.3 percent year-on-year in 2024. The company also recorded a net profit attributable to the parent company of $26.2 million (Rp 415.6 billion).

PTPP's corporate secretary, Joko Raharjo, recently said that the achievement reflected the success of the business transformation and operational efficiency that the company had been carrying out amidst global challenges and the construction sector.

PTPP also takes part in completing a number of national strategic projects, including:

Semarang - Demak Toll Road Section 2

Makassar New Port IB & IC

Indrapura - Kisaran Toll Road

Leuwikeris Dam

Lolak Dam

Rengrang Irrigation

Benoa Port Package B & Bali Maritime Tourism Hub,

Waste Water Treatment Plant for Batang Integrated Industrial Area.

According to Joko, PTPP also shows its commitment to sustainable and environmentally friendly development. This is proven by the success of a number of building projects that have achieved Green Building certification, including:

Dharmais Cancer Hospital Tower C (Greenship Gold-Design Recognition)

Dharmais Cancer Hospital Tower B (BGH Planning - Main)

New Capital IKN Presidential Palace (Main - Planning)

New Capital IKN Presidential Office (Main - Planning)

New Capital IKN State Secretariat Building (Main - Planning)

"We will continue to strengthen the company's fundamentals and encourage innovation and sustainability in order to provide added value to the country and society," Joko was quoted as saying in a press statement.

