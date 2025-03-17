PTPP Makes It to Fortune Southeast Asia 500 List

The Jakarta Globe
June 19, 2025 | 3:41 pm
SHARE
(Photo Courtesy of PTPP)
(Photo Courtesy of PTPP)

Jakarta. State-run construction firm PTPP made it to Fortune Southeast Asia 500 list.

This list comprises the region's largest companies by revenue. PTPP recorded $1,251 million (around Rp 19.81 trillion), up 7.3 percent year-on-year in 2024. The company also recorded a net profit attributable to the parent company of $26.2 million (Rp 415.6 billion).

PTPP's corporate secretary, Joko Raharjo, recently said that the achievement reflected the success of the business transformation and operational efficiency that the company had been carrying out amidst global challenges and the construction sector.

PTPP also takes part in completing a number of national strategic projects, including:

  • Semarang - Demak Toll Road Section 2
  • Makassar New Port IB & IC
  • Indrapura - Kisaran Toll Road
  • Leuwikeris Dam
  • Lolak Dam
  • Rengrang Irrigation
  • Benoa Port Package B & Bali Maritime Tourism Hub,
  • Waste Water Treatment Plant for Batang Integrated Industrial Area.

According to Joko, PTPP also shows its commitment to sustainable and environmentally friendly development. This is proven by the success of a number of building projects that have achieved Green Building certification, including:

  • Dharmais Cancer Hospital Tower C (Greenship Gold-Design Recognition)
  • Dharmais Cancer Hospital Tower B (BGH Planning - Main)
  • New Capital IKN Presidential Palace (Main - Planning)
  • New Capital IKN Presidential Office (Main - Planning)
  • New Capital IKN State Secretariat Building (Main - Planning)

"We will continue to strengthen the company's fundamentals and encourage innovation and sustainability in order to provide added value to the country and society," Joko was quoted as saying in a press statement.

Tags:
#Special Updates
Keywords:
SHARE

Related Articles

PTPP Makes It to Fortune Southeast Asia 500 List
Special Updates 5 hours ago

PTPP Makes It to Fortune Southeast Asia 500 List

 This list comprises the region's largest companies by revenue.
PTPP Seeks to Boost Food Security with Manikin Dam Project
Special Updates May 8, 2025 | 10:58 am

PTPP Seeks to Boost Food Security with Manikin Dam Project

  State-run construction firm PTPP is working on the Manikin Dam Package 2 project in East Nusa Tenggara's Kupang.
PTPP Provides Lunch Packages for Students on National Education Day
Special Updates May 2, 2025 | 6:00 pm

PTPP Provides Lunch Packages for Students on National Education Day

 Over 670 lunch packages went to students and teachers at SDN Pekayon 10 Pagi and SDN Tengah 06 Pagi.
SOE Minister Visits Bali International Hospital to Check On Progress
Special Updates Apr 23, 2025 | 12:30 pm

SOE Minister Visits Bali International Hospital to Check On Progress

 State-run construction PTPP is responsible for the construction of Bali International Hospital.
PTPP's Serang Drainage Basin Project Helps Boost Agricultural Productivity
Special Updates Apr 14, 2025 | 3:52 pm

PTPP's Serang Drainage Basin Project Helps Boost Agricultural Productivity

 PTPP's Serang drainage basin project does not only protect the local area from flooding.
PTPP Sends Off Over 4,000 Eid Travelers This Year
Special Updates Mar 31, 2025 | 7:40 pm

PTPP Sends Off Over 4,000 Eid Travelers This Year

 This program seeks to help people travel to their hometown safely during the Eid holidays.
PTPP Records Rp 2.9 Trillion New Contracts as of February 2025
Special Updates Mar 27, 2025 | 12:52 pm

PTPP Records Rp 2.9 Trillion New Contracts as of February 2025

 PT PP (Persero) Tbk has successfully recorded a new contract value of Rp 2.9 trillion as of February 2025.
PTPP Wins Big at BUMN Awards, Best 50 CEO Awards
Special Updates Mar 24, 2025 | 5:32 pm

PTPP Wins Big at BUMN Awards, Best 50 CEO Awards

 At the 14th BUMN Awards, PTPP's president director Novel Arsyad won the Best CEO for Leading Change and Innovation.
PTPP Renovates A Middle School in East Nusa Tenggara
Special Updates Mar 21, 2025 | 3:51 pm

PTPP Renovates A Middle School in East Nusa Tenggara

 PTPP also helps provide clean water access to SMPN 2 Kupang Tengah in East Nusa Tenggara.
PTPP Helps Set Up Solar Plant, Reverse Osmosis System in Batam
Special Updates Mar 17, 2025 | 1:36 pm

PTPP Helps Set Up Solar Plant, Reverse Osmosis System in Batam

 The solar plant program will benefit 50 students and 15 administrators at the school, according to PTPP.

The Latest

Putin Hints at Military-Technical Cooperation with Indonesia During Prabowo's Visit
News 37 minutes ago

Putin Hints at Military-Technical Cooperation with Indonesia During Prabowo's Visit

 While Russia is not Indonesia’s main arms supplier, Jakarta bought several military helicopters and fighter jets from Moscow in the past. 
Spacex Rocket Being Tested in Texas Explodes, No Injuries Reported
Tech 2 hours ago

Spacex Rocket Being Tested in Texas Explodes, No Injuries Reported

 CEO Elon Musk ’s SpaceX said there were no hazards to nearby communities. It asked people not to try to approach the site.
Body of Indonesian Citizen Working in Online Gambling Repatriated from Cambodia
News 4 hours ago

Body of Indonesian Citizen Working in Online Gambling Repatriated from Cambodia

 The Indonesian government and the Embassy in Phnom Penh facilitated the repatriation of the remains of an Indonesian citizen, from Cambodia.
PTPP Makes It to Fortune Southeast Asia 500 List
Special Updates 5 hours ago

PTPP Makes It to Fortune Southeast Asia 500 List

 This list comprises the region's largest companies by revenue.
Indonesia’s Biggest Solar Panel Factory Begins Operation in Kendal SEZ
Business 5 hours ago

Indonesia’s Biggest Solar Panel Factory Begins Operation in Kendal SEZ

 Indonesia opens its largest solar panel factory in Kendal SEZ to drive renewable energy, backed by Trina Solar and Sinarmas Group.
News Index

Most Popular

Indonesia’s Government Debt Jumps 164% to $21b in 5 Months
1
Indonesia’s Government Debt Jumps 164% to $21b in 5 Months
2
Towering Banknotes on Display as AGO Seizes $728 Million in Palm Oil Graft
3
Three Australians Charged in Bali Villa Shooting
4
"This Isn’t Hong Kong": Indonesia’s Shoebox Housing Plan Draws Outrage
5
Danantara Redefines How Indonesia Funds SOEs
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED