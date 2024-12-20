Pupuk Indonesia Distributes Subsidized Fertilizer for Merauke Farmers

Jakarta. Pupuk Indonesia is inviting all farmers in Merauke to get their subsidized fertilizers.

The state-owned fertilizer company recently held a subsidized fertilizer distribution campaign in Kurik District, Merauke. As many as 150 local farmers got 70 tons of subsidized fertilizer.

According to Gita Bina Nugraha, the senior vice president of the Indonesia Fertilizer Research Institute at Pupuk Indonesia, the program aims to help turn Merauke into the national and regional food barn.

"President Prabowo Subianto wants Indonesia to be self-sufficient in food again. Just like in the 80s and in 2017," Gita Bina said.

According to Gita, the government has increased the allocation of subsidized fertilizer from 4.7 million tons to 9.55 million tons. Pupuk Indonesia has also conducted a series of studies on rice field development in Merauke between 2016 and 2022 in several districts such as Tanah Miring, Kurik, Semangga, and Malind. The research conducted includes testing seeds, fertilizers, and cultivation techniques to increase productivity and economic benefits. Pupuk Indonesia has also submitted the results to the Merauke Agriculture Agency, the regency's development research agency, as well as local farmer groups.

"From this research, we have several agricultural tools and machines that are still very good or feasible in terms of function. This agricultural machinery can then be utilized by local farmers to optimize the land in Merauke, so that cultivation activities can be assisted by utilizing the tools provided to accelerate food self-sufficiency," Gita Bina said.

Sukodim, the senior manager for Sulawesi, Maluku, Papua at Pupuk Indonesia, said that the company had prepared 3,576 tons of subsidized fertilizers at the regency-level warehouse. This is about 393 percent of the minimum supply threshold set by the government. As of Dec. 18, the supply consisted of 1,521 tons of urea fertilizer and 2,055 tons of NPK fertilizer, which mainly encompass nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

So far, Pupuk Indonesia has distributed 11,232 tons of subsidized fertilizer in Merauke. About 4,159 tons of the allocated 8,661 tons have already been distributed. The company has also delivered 7,073 tons out of the 14,000 allocated NPK Phonska fertilizer so far.

Pupuk Indonesia will also appoint kiosks that will help distribute the fertilizers to the farmers early next year. The upcoming holiday season will also not disrupt the distribution process, according to Sukodim.

The government has also prepared a redemption system for farmers to get their subsidized fertilizers. They can get them by showing their farmer card, iPubers app, or their identity card.

"The Minister of Agriculture has simplified the distribution system. Local governments no longer need to issue a decree, so [the subsidized fertilizer] is ready for distribution by Jan. 1," Josefa Louise Rumaseuw, the head of the food crop agency in Merauke, said.

