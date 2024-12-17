Jokowi Breaks Silence on PDI-P Ouster: ‘Time Will Tell’

Solo. Former President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo has broken his silence on his expulsion, along with his son, Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka, and son-in-law Bobby Nasution, from the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P).

Speaking from his residence in Solo on Tuesday, Jokowi struck a calm tone, saying he respected the party's decision, despite it marking the end of a decades-long political relationship.

“I respect that decision. I’m not in a position to defend myself or offer judgment because what’s done is done. Time will tell,” Jokowi said with a smile.

When asked if he would return his PDI-P membership card, Jokowi dodged the question, offering a vague response about his political standing. “I’ve said this before—I’m a ‘one-man party,’” he quipped, chuckling.

The ouster came after PDI-P accused Jokowi, Gibran, and Bobby of violating the party’s rules, particularly after Gibran’s controversial decision to join forces with Prabowo Subianto as his running mate in the 2024 presidential election. Prabowo and Gibran’s victory further deepened the political rift between Jokowi and PDI-P, which backed Ganjar Pranowo as their candidate.

While Gibran and Bobby have signaled clear alignments with Prabowo’s Gerindra Party, Jokowi has remained ambiguous about his next political move. When pressed on whether he would join another party or establish a new one, Jokowi only smiled and offered his trademark cryptic humor: “Just wait and see.”

With speculation swirling about Jokowi’s future—amid interest from both Gerindra and Golkar Party—it’s clear the former president remains influential in Indonesia’s evolving political arena, even without his longtime party behind him.

The PDI-P decision to expel Jokowi and his family members underscores a bitter end to a partnership that began with Jokowi’s rise—from mayor of Solo in 2005 to Jakarta governor in 2012 and ultimately two-term president, all with PDI-P’s support.

However, the fallout began brewing in October 2023 when Gibran accepted Prabowo’s offer to run as vice president. Bobby Nasution, too, aggravated PDI-P by aligning with Gerindra and securing a strong position in the North Sumatra gubernatorial race against PDI-P’s candidate, Edy Rahmayadi.

As the dust settles, the expulsion reflects a shift in Indonesia’s political landscape as new alliances take shape. PDI-P’s move was sweeping, with 27 other party executives also ousted alongside Jokowi and his family.

