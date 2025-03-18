Three Police Officers Shot Dead in Lampung Cockfighting Raid

Bandar Lampung. Three police officers were shot dead during a raid on an illegal cockfighting gambling ring in Way Kanan Regency, Lampung, on Monday. One of the two suspected shooters, believed to be an active member of the Indonesian military (TNI), has surrendered to authorities.

The suspect, identified as Peltu LS, reportedly turned himself in at Negara Batin Police Station just hours after the shooting. He is alleged to have opened fire on Negara Batin Police Chief Lusiyanto and two officers, Petrus and Ghalib, during the operation in Register 44, Karang Manik Village.

A Way Kanan Police officer, who requested anonymity, told Beritasatu.com that LS surrendered alone, while another suspect remains at large.

"One other suspect is still on the run," the officer said.

Authorities from Way Kanan Police and Sriwijaya Military Command have yet to issue an official statement regarding the suspect's surrender or his alleged military status.

According to earlier reports, the police team—led by Engga from Way Kanan Police’s Samapta Unit—was conducting a joint raid when gunfire erupted from an unknown direction. The three officers were fatally shot at the scene.

The victims' bodies have been taken to Bhayangkara Hospital in Bandar Lampung for autopsy as investigations continue.

